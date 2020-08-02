Two Steelers placed on reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels (38) plays against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers wideout James Washington and running back Jaylen Samuels have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the team on Sunday.

The reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with someone who has coronavirus.

If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Samuels played in 14 games with the team last year and scored two touchdowns.

Washington racked up 44 catches for 735 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games last season.

Pittsburgh also released eight players Sunday, including former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett and former Pitt standout Quadree Henderson.