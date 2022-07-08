YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Potential future Youngstown Phantoms Michael Fisher and Filip Nordberg were selected in the 2022 NHL Draft on Friday afternoon.

Nordberg was taken in the 2nd round (64th overall) by the Ottawa Senators and Fisher was selected shortly after in the 3rd round (76th overall) by the San Jose Sharks.

Fisher, a defensemen, played high school prep hockey last year, playing 28 games for St. Mark’s School recording 13 goals and 37 assists.

Nordberg is a native of Sweden, playing in his home country last year for Sodertalje SK Jr., posting six goals and 21 assists as a defensemen.

He was a USHL Draft selection by the Phantoms this past year.

Both players could be in Youngstown this upcoming season with the Phantoms.