Two Pittsburgh Pirates test positive for coronavirus

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton has announced that pitcher Blake Cederlind and outfielder Socrates Brito have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both players gave consent to announce the positive tests.

On Saturday, Shelton announced that the team had some positive COVID-19 tests but that there were still some things pending with the tests.

Shelton also said all 40 players who were listed on the Pirates’ PNC Park Summer Camp roster are in Pittsburgh.

Cederlind played as high as Triple-A Indianapolis last year for the club.

Brito spent last year with the Toronto Blue Jays and has played in 99 games in his four year career.