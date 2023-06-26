PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A pair of Pittsburgh Pirates were named to the Major League Baseball Futures Game on Monday night.

Catcher Endy Rodriguez and right-handed pitcher J.P. Massey will both be taking part in the game.

In 56 games this season at Triple-A Indianapolis, Rodriguez is batting .248 with five home runs and 31 RBIs. He is ranked as the No. 39 overall in Major League Baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

Rodriguez was originally acquired by Pittsburgh in a three-team trade with the Mets and Padres that sent pitcher Joe Musgrove to San Diego.

Massey is a former seventh-round pick of the Pirates and has split the season between Single-A Bradenton and Single-A Greensboro. This season, he has posted a record of 4-3 with a 2.98 ERA.

The MLB Futures game will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.