Two of Trumbull County’s all-time best take home Player of the Year award

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK senior Caitlyn Condoleon and McDonald senior Zach Rasile have a lot in common.

Both started playing varsity basketball their freshman year, with their fathers coaching the team. Both shattered their high school’s scoring record, both earned first-team All-State honors, and both finished as the county’s all-time leading scorer.

Wednesday, both Condoleon and Rasile were named Trumbull County Player of the Year, but that’s not the only legacy they hope to leave.

“I think I just hope that they know that I was a winner,” says Rasile. “In three of my seasons, we won over 20 games. I think that’s something to be proud of and I think really, just winning.”

“I just want people to see I was a girl who grew up loving the game of basketball, and who set goals for herself from a really young age,” says Condoleon. “Honestly, my high school career was amazing and so much more. It meant a lot to accomplish those things but also to be with my friends and have a really fun time.”

Both will also continue playing basketball at the next level. Rasile is committed to West Liberty University, while Condoleon has signed with Westminster College.

“I’m really just excited to play the game of basketball and be surrounded by a family atmosphere just like I was in high school,” says Condoleon.

“You know I think it will be exciting,” says Rasile. “A lot of kids are good [at the next level] and I won’t look at junk defenses anymore, I don’t think. So that’ll be kind of exciting to get away from and I’m just looking forward to playing basketball and competing every night.”