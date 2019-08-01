Two minutes with Ken Harris: West Branch head coach previews the upcoming football season

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch will be led by a massive senior class this season as their 16 seniors will look to taste the postseason for the first time in their career.
You can hear more from West Branch head coach Ken Harris by clicking the video above.
Aug. 30 – at Woodridge
Sept. 6 – at Girard
Sept. 13 –Struthers
Sept. 20 – at Alliance
Sept. 27 – Minerva
Oct. 4 – Carrolton
Oct. 11 – at Canton South
Oct. 18 – West Holmes
Oct. 25 – Marlington
Nov. 1 – at Salem
West Branch High School
Nickname: The Warriors
Colors: Green and White
School address: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609
Stadium location: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.