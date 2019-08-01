Two minutes with Ken Harris: West Branch head coach previews the upcoming football season

West Branch will be led by a massive senior class this season as their 16 seniors will look to taste the postseason for the first time in their career

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch will be led by a massive senior class this season as their 16 seniors will look to taste the postseason for the first time in their career.

Aug. 30 – at Woodridge
Sept. 6 – at Girard
Sept. 13 –Struthers
Sept. 20 – at Alliance
Sept. 27 – Minerva
Oct. 4 – Carrolton
Oct. 11 – at Canton South
Oct. 18 – West Holmes
Oct. 25 – Marlington
Nov. 1 – at Salem

West Branch High School

Nickname: The Warriors

Colors: Green and White

School address: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609

Stadium location: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609

