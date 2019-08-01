Two minutes with Ken Harris: West Branch head coach previews the upcoming football season

West Branch will be led by a massive senior class this season as their 16 seniors will look to taste the postseason for the first time in their career

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch will be led by a massive senior class this season as their 16 seniors will look to taste the postseason for the first time in their career.

You can hear more from West Branch head coach Ken Harris by clicking the video above.

Aug. 30 – at Woodridge

Sept. 6 – at Girard

Sept. 13 –Struthers

Sept. 20 – at Alliance

Sept. 27 – Minerva

Oct. 4 – Carrolton

Oct. 11 – at Canton South

Oct. 18 – West Holmes

Oct. 25 – Marlington

Nov. 1 – at Salem

West Branch High School

Nickname: The Warriors

Colors: Green and White

School address: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609

Stadium location: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.