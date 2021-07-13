Two minutes with Chris Amill: Chaney head coach previews upcoming football season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “Our goals are to have a winning season, win the Steel Valley, make the playoffs, and of course, at the end of the day you want to be a state champion,” said Chaney Head Coach Chris Amill. “They’ve done everything so far to get to that point. They know they have to keep working.”

Watch the video above to hear more from Coach Amill about the upcoming football season.

2020 Record: 3-6 (2-1, 2nd place in SVC)

Coach: Christopher Amill, 3rd season (9-10)

Previewing Chaney’s Offense

Scoring Offense: 17.0 (46th in Area)

Returning Starters: 5

Key Returnees: Jalen Berry, SO/OL; Rolando Bruno, JR/OL; Jason Hewlett, JR/ATH; Cam’eron Sly, SO/RB

Key Losses: Anthony Caulton, WR; My’Twan Cottle, OL; Bryant Douglas, WR; Terrance Harris, TE; Delshawn Petrosky, QB; Raheen Trayler, WR

Name to watch for: Jason Hewlett, RB

The Cowboys lost a ton of their offensive production from last fall including their QB Delshawn Petrosky (661 passing yards, 464 rushing yards), standout receiver Bryant Douglas (611 yards receiving, 7 TDs) and their All-League lineman My’Twan Cottle.

“Our offensive coordinator Seth Antram – left to become Boardman’s head coach – but we don’t plan on changing much. I moved over to the offensive side of ball to become our coordinator so we’ll see how it goes after years of being the defensive coordinator,” Coach Amill said.

However, Chaney does return one of the area’s best rising-juniors in Jason Hewlett. Last year, Hewlett finished with the third highest rushing yards per carry average (8.8) among underclassmen a year ago. He gained 570 yards on 65 carries. He also gained 119 yards receiving and completed 33 passes for 589 yards. He totaled 14 offensive touchdowns (six passing, six rushing, two receiving).

“Jason is competing Andrew Gault and Matt Jones for the starting quarterback position [in camp],” Amill said. “The offensive line is currently a work in progress. We lost a lot of seniors, but we have guys working hard. Rolando Bruno, Jalen Berry, Jawan Freeman and Mark Stankorb all return with varsity experience and will be better in 2021.”

Previewing Chaney’s Defense

Scoring Defense: 19.1 (15th in Area)

Returning Starters: 5

Key Returnees: Jawan Freeman, JR/DL; Jason Hewlett, JR/DB; Christian Jones, SR/LB; JR Tellington, SR/DL; Clive Wilson, SR/DL

Key Losses: Delshawn Petrosky, DB

Name(s) to watch for: Tellington (DL) & Wilson (DL)

The combo of seniors Clive Wilson and JR Tellington has made the Cowboys one of the most ferocious pass rushing tandems in all of the area. Wilson closed out his junior season with 10 quarterback sacks and 17 tackles for a loss while recovering three fumbles. Tellington brought down 18 ball carriers for a loss. He also led the Cowboys with 13 sacks.

“We feel it’s very important to have both Clive [Wilson] and JR [Tellington] back,” Amill said. “They’re great leaders for us and with three younger guys — Javeon Young, Elijah Carter and Saion Ivey — their leadership and experience will bring these guys along.”

Jawan Freeman is back along the line as well as senior linebacker Christian Jones. Jason Hewlett had two interceptions as a sophomore and will be part of five starters back on defense.

“The strength this year will be our team speed and the fact that a lot of young guys got varsity experience last year,” Coach Amill said. “Nothing can replace the repetitions you get from playing in varsity games. We did a nice job of getting our young guys those reps throughout the year.”

In their three wins, Chaney allowed an average of three points per contest. In their six losses, Chaney allowed 26.7 points.

2020 SVC Standings

Ursuline – 3-0 (7-3)

Chaney – 2-1 (3-6)

Mooney – 1-2 (2-6)

East – 0-3 (0-7)

Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Fitch

Aug. 27 – Boardman

Sept. 3 – Mooney

Sept. 10 – at St. Charles Prep

Sept. 17 – at Canfield

Sept. 24 – at Ursuline

Oct. 1 – at Painesville Harvey

Oct. 8 – Howland

Oct. 15 – Warren Harding

Oct. 22 – East