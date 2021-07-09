Two minutes with Brian Hoffman: Hubbard head coach previews upcoming football season

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – “Our expectations are high, but we also have to stay humble and understand that we got some pretty big ball games ahead of us this season and it’s not going to come easy,” said Hubbard Head Coach Brian Hoffman.

“I think we were fortunate to have an opportunity to play last year with everything our society and schools were facing,” Coach Hoffman said. “We’re excited about getting some normalcy back in all of our lives.”

In Brian Hoffman’s 14 years as the head coach of Hubbard, his teams haven’t had a losing season. In fact, the Eagles haven’t suffered through a losing season since 1998 (4-6).

“Leadership roles will sort themselves out as we progress through the summer. We have a number of guys who could assume that role. Work ethic and modeling will determine leaders as we get through the summer,” Hoffman said.

The Eagles open 2021 by hosting Norwayne on Friday, August 20.

2020 Record: 5-3 (4-2, T-3rd place in Northeast 8)

Coach: Brian Hoffman, 15th season at Hubbard (114-43)

Previewing Hubbard’s Offense

Scoring Offense: 22.1 (T-37th in Area)

Returning Starters: 6

Key Returnees: Nick Bowser, SR/OL; TC Caffey, SR/RB; Alex Goodrick, SR/OL; Yianni Hazimihalis, JR/WR; Mike Zapka, SR/OL

Key Losses: Brant Boraweic, WR; Andrew Frank, WR; Evan Jarvis, QB; Kobe Krisuk, QB

Name to watch for: TC Caffey, RB

In their eight games last year, the Eagles’ offense was able to top 26 points twice, scoring 42 two times.

Senior TC Caffey is back after leading Hubbard in rushing by averaging 8.4 yards per carry (139 attempts, 1,170 yards) and scoring 12 times on the ground.

“Our strength resides in our running back TC (Caffey) and our returning line. We return five starters up front with plenty of experience. Senior Alex Goodrick (has an offer from YSU) and sophomore Nick Bowser will lead the way,” Coach Hoffman said.

Nick Hendrix and Andrew Kali will be involved in an open competition this summer for the starting quarterback position. Last year, Hendrix completed 12 of 23 passes (52.2%) while throwing for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Previewing Hubbard’s Defense

Scoring Defense: 20.3 (20th in Area)

Returning Starters: 7

Key Returnees: Nick Bowser, SO/DL; TC Caffey, SR/LB; Don Cheffo, SR/DL; Alex Goodrick, SR/DL; Yianni Hazimihalis, JR/DB; Robby Kist, SR/LB; Royal McConahy, JR/DB; Josh Ruban, SR/DB

Key Losses: Brant Borawiec, DB; Andrew Frank, DB; Evan Jarvis, LB

Name to watch for: Nick Bowser, DL

For the first time since 2015, Hubbard’s defense allowed an average of 20 points or more. In 2020, the Eagles permitted 20.3 points per game to be scored. In 2015, they allowed 20.8.

Hubbard returns lots of talent up front.

“Our defensive line appears to be a real strength for us,” Hoffman said. “We return a lot of experience and much depth.”

As a freshman, Nick Bowser finished with 43 tackles last year. Alex Goodrick (32 tackles) and Don Cheffo (31 tackles) also closed out the season within the top 11 on the team in defensive stops.

Royal McConahy led the team in tackles a year ago with 80. Josh Ruban recorded 71 total tackles as well. Yianni Hazimihalis intercepted a pair of passes and forced two fumbles (64 tackles).

2020 Northeast 8 Standings

South Range – 6-0 (9-1)

Poland – 5-1 (7-2)

Hubbard – 4-2 (5-3)

Niles – 4-2 (5-4)

Girard – 2-4 (4-6)

Struthers – 2-4 (2-5)

Jefferson – 1-5 (3-7)

Lakeview – 0-6 (1-7)

Schedule

Aug. 20 – Norwayne

Aug. 27 – Mooney

Sept. 3 – Shaw

Sept. 10 – Poland

Sept. 17 – at Struthers

Sept. 24 – Jefferson

Oct. 1 – at Lakeview

Oct. 8 – Girard

Oct. 15 – at Niles

Oct. 22 – at South Range