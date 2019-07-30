Two minutes with Brian Hoffman: Hubbard head coach previews the upcoming football season

The Eagles will lean on an experienced offensive line, led by Reese Best, Joe Bednarik, Matt Scheidegger, and Alex Goodrick.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Eagles will lean on a talented and experienced offensive line this season led by three year starters Reese Best, Joe Bednarik, and Matt Scheidegger, along with sophomore standout Alex Goodrick.

You can hear more from Hubbard head coach Brian Hoffman by clicking the video above.

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Alliance

Sept. 6 – Howland

Sept. 13 – Shaw

Sept. 20 – at Struthers

Sept. 27 – Jefferson

Oct. 4 – at Lakeview

Oct. 11 – Girard

Oct. 18 – at Niles

Oct. 25 – Poland

Nov. 1 – at South Range

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 350 Hall Ave SE, Hubbard, OH 44425

Stadium location:- Hubbard Memorial Stadium 200 Rebecca Avenue SE, Hubbard, OH 44425

