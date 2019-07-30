Two minutes with Brian Hoffman: Hubbard head coach previews the upcoming football season

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Eagles will lean on a talented and experienced offensive line this season led by three year starters Reese Best, Joe Bednarik, and Matt Scheidegger, along with sophomore standout Alex Goodrick.
You can hear more from Hubbard head coach Brian Hoffman by clicking the video above.
2019 Football Schedule
Aug. 30 – at Alliance
Sept. 6 – Howland
Sept. 13 – Shaw
Sept. 20 – at Struthers
Sept. 27 – Jefferson
Oct. 4 – at Lakeview
Oct. 11 – Girard
Oct. 18 – at Niles
Oct. 25 – Poland
Nov. 1 – at South Range
Nickname: The Eagles
Colors: Blue and White
School address:- 350 Hall Ave SE, Hubbard, OH 44425
Stadium location:- Hubbard Memorial Stadium 200 Rebecca Avenue SE, Hubbard, OH 44425
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.