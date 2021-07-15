Two minutes with Andy Hake: Valley Christian head coach previews upcoming season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –”After being out a year, I’m as gunned up as I’ve ever been,” says Valley Christian head coach Andy Hake. “I’m just blessed for the opportunity to be at this place, not just coaching, but being at this place, because this place cares. They care about the kids and they want us to coach the kids hard, but they want us to instill the Christian values in them. So we’re going to keep it simple. God, family, grades, football and we’re going to go from there.”

Watch the video above to hear from Valley Christian head coach Andy Hake about the upcoming football season.

2020 Record: 2-6 (2-4, 6th place in EOAC)

Coach: Andy Hake, 1st season at Valley Christian

Previewing Valley Christian’s Offense

Scoring Offense: 15.4 (48th in area)

Returning Starters: 8

Key Returnees: Joey Batista, SR/QB; Cam Davenport, SR/RB; Jon’Trell Mixon, SR/TE

Key Losses: Eric Davis, OL; Tyrone Lindsey, ATH; Nasir Long, OL

Name to watch for: Joey Batista, QB

Senior Joey Batista appears to be in line to open the year at quarterback.

“Joey’s an experienced player,” Hake said. “We’ll lean on his play and positive attitude greatly. Joey is a tremendous kid and really wants the team to do well. I have total faith that he will get the job done and perform in a way that will make us all proud of him.”

Batista will be joined by skill players Cam Davenport in the backfield, as well as VeShaun Gurley and Jhordan Peete as his wideouts and Jon’Trell Mixon at tight end.

“We plan to implement a variety of formations and utilize our skill players by using three-back, two-back, one-back and no-back sets,” Hake said. “We’ll run a lot of plays that feature down schemes from our offensive line. Quick passes and screens will also be a big part of our offense. I feel we have great skill players and need to get them the ball in space.”

Upfront, the Eagles return Phillip Chandler-Cox, Kyle Kornell, Kenny Ali and Jemel Jenkins.

“I love lineman in general,” Hake said. “The most unselfish guys on the team. Our offensive line is coming along well and I have been cautiously optimistic in regards to this area of our team. I feel we have some good ones. They’ve had a good off-season in regards to the weight room.”

Previewing Valley Christian’s Defense

Scoring Defense: 21.0 (T-23rd in area)

Returning Starters: 8

Key Returnees: Requan Bell, SR/DB; VeShaun Gurley, JR/LB; Jon’Trell Mixon, SR/DL; Jon’Qual Pabellon, JR/LB

Key Losses: Eric Davis, DL; Tyrone Lindsey, DB

Name to watch for: Jon’Trell Mixon, DE

“The defense will be the heart of our team and program,” Hake said. “We’ll play extremely fast and spirited. I can see these kids want to have a great team, and it all starts and stops with the defense.”

Sammy Washington and Jon’Trell Mixon (45 tackles, 1 INT) will play at the defensive end spots upfront. In the middle of the defense, the Eagles will feature Brian Tubbs and Cam Davenport, along with Jon’Qual Pabellon and VeShaun Gurley at linebacker. In the secondary, Phillip Spradley and Requan Bell will man the defensive back slots for the team.

“We will play with a chip on our shoulder,” Hake said. “We want speed and to play with tenacity.”

2020 EOAC Standings

United – 5-1 (7-3)

Leetonia – 5-1 (7-2)

Southern – 5-1 (5-3)

Wellsville – 3-3 (4-6)

Columbiana – 3-3 (4-5)

Valley Christian – 2-4 (2-6)

Lisbon – 1-5 (4-7)

East Palestine – 0-6 (1-9)

Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Campbell Memorial

Aug. 27 – LaBrae

Sept. 3 – McDonald

Sept. 10 – at United

Sept. 17 – at Lisbon

Sept. 24 – at Leetonia

Oct. 1 – Columbiana

Oct. 8 – Southern

Oct. 15 – Wellsville

Oct. 22 – at East Palestine