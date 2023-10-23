COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local high school football teams are ranked in the top 10 in their respective divisions in the final state poll of the season that was released on Monday.

Ursuline is ranked third in Division III, while South Range is ranked eighth in Division V.

The complete poll for all seven divisions is listed below.

Division I

Lakewood St. Edward Gahanna Lincoln Cincinnati Princeton Milford Olentangy Hilliard Bradley Pickerington North Olentangy Berlin Cleveland Heights Centerville

Division II

Massillon Washington Avon Akron Hoban Cincinnati Anderson Walsh Jesuit Cincinnati Withrow Canal Winchester Troy Anthony Wayne Hudson

Division III

Toledo Central Catholic Hamilton Badin Ursuline Columbus Watterson Norton London Kenston Geneva Aurora Granville

(tie) Trotwood-Madison

Division IV

Clinton-Massie Steubenville Sandusky Perkins Canton South Cleveland Glenville Thornville Sheridan Columbus Hartley Cincinnati Wyoming Mentor Lake Catholic Cincinnati Taft

Division V

Perry Liberty Center Ironton Oak Harbor Coldwater Valley View Harvest Prep South Range Waynesville Milan Edison

Division VI

Kirtland Sugarcreek Garaway Versailles West Jefferson Bluffton Williamsburg Cincinnati Country Day West Liberty-Salem Columbus Grove Rootstown

Division VII