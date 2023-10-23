COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local high school football teams are ranked in the top 10 in their respective divisions in the final state poll of the season that was released on Monday.
Ursuline is ranked third in Division III, while South Range is ranked eighth in Division V.
The complete poll for all seven divisions is listed below.
Division I
- Lakewood St. Edward
- Gahanna Lincoln
- Cincinnati Princeton
- Milford
- Olentangy
- Hilliard Bradley
- Pickerington North
- Olentangy Berlin
- Cleveland Heights
- Centerville
Division II
- Massillon Washington
- Avon
- Akron Hoban
- Cincinnati Anderson
- Walsh Jesuit
- Cincinnati Withrow
- Canal Winchester
- Troy
- Anthony Wayne
- Hudson
Division III
- Toledo Central Catholic
- Hamilton Badin
- Ursuline
- Columbus Watterson
- Norton
- London
- Kenston
- Geneva
- Aurora
- Granville
(tie) Trotwood-Madison
Division IV
- Clinton-Massie
- Steubenville
- Sandusky Perkins
- Canton South
- Cleveland Glenville
- Thornville Sheridan
- Columbus Hartley
- Cincinnati Wyoming
- Mentor Lake Catholic
- Cincinnati Taft
Division V
- Perry
- Liberty Center
- Ironton
- Oak Harbor
- Coldwater
- Valley View
- Harvest Prep
- South Range
- Waynesville
- Milan Edison
Division VI
- Kirtland
- Sugarcreek Garaway
- Versailles
- West Jefferson
- Bluffton
- Williamsburg
- Cincinnati Country Day
- West Liberty-Salem
- Columbus Grove
- Rootstown
Division VII
- Marion Local
- Ansonia
- Hopewell-Loudon
- Danville
- Dalton
- Tiffin Calvert
- Minster
- Beaver Eastern
- Waynesfield-Goshen
- Patrick Henry