COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local high school football teams are ranked in the top 10 in their respective divisions in the final state poll of the season that was released on Monday.

Ursuline is ranked third in Division III, while South Range is ranked eighth in Division V.

The complete poll for all seven divisions is listed below.

Division I

  1. Lakewood St. Edward
  2. Gahanna Lincoln
  3. Cincinnati Princeton
  4. Milford
  5. Olentangy
  6. Hilliard Bradley
  7. Pickerington North
  8. Olentangy Berlin
  9. Cleveland Heights
  10. Centerville

Division II

  1. Massillon Washington
  2. Avon
  3. Akron Hoban
  4. Cincinnati Anderson
  5. Walsh Jesuit
  6. Cincinnati Withrow
  7. Canal Winchester
  8. Troy
  9. Anthony Wayne
  10. Hudson

Division III

  1. Toledo Central Catholic
  2. Hamilton Badin
  3. Ursuline
  4. Columbus Watterson
  5. Norton
  6. London
  7. Kenston
  8. Geneva
  9. Aurora
  10. Granville
    (tie) Trotwood-Madison

Division IV

  1. Clinton-Massie
  2. Steubenville
  3. Sandusky Perkins
  4. Canton South
  5. Cleveland Glenville
  6. Thornville Sheridan
  7. Columbus Hartley
  8. Cincinnati Wyoming
  9. Mentor Lake Catholic
  10. Cincinnati Taft

Division V

  1. Perry
  2. Liberty Center
  3. Ironton
  4. Oak Harbor
  5. Coldwater
  6. Valley View
  7. Harvest Prep
  8. South Range
  9. Waynesville
  10. Milan Edison

Division VI

  1. Kirtland
  2. Sugarcreek Garaway
  3. Versailles
  4. West Jefferson
  5. Bluffton
  6. Williamsburg
  7. Cincinnati Country Day
  8. West Liberty-Salem
  9. Columbus Grove
  10. Rootstown

Division VII

  1. Marion Local
  2. Ansonia
  3. Hopewell-Loudon
  4. Danville
  5. Dalton
  6. Tiffin Calvert
  7. Minster
  8. Beaver Eastern
  9. Waynesfield-Goshen
  10. Patrick Henry