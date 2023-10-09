COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of local high school football teams cracked the top 10 in their respective divisions in the latest state poll released on Monday.

Ursuline is ranked third in Division III, while South Range is ranked ninth in Division V.

The complete poll for all seven divisions is listed below.

Division I

  1. Lakewood St. Edward
  2. Pickerington North
  3. Hilliard Bradley
  4. Cincinnati Princeton
  5. Milford
  6. Gahanna Lincoln
  7. Canton McKinley
  8. Lewis Center Olentangy
  9. Centerville
  10. Cincinnati Moeller
    (tie) Delaware Olentangy Berlin

Division II

  1. Massillon Washington
  2. Akron Hoban
  3. Avon
  4. Cincinnati Anderson
  5. Canal Winchester
  6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit
  7. Painesville Riverside
  8. Cincinnati Withrow
  9. Hudson
    (tie) Troy

Division III

  1. Toledo Central Catholic
  2. Hamilton Badin
  3. Ursuline
  4. Columbus Bishop Watterson
  5. Norton
  6. London
  7. Chagrin Falls Kenston
  8. Tiffin Columbian
  9. Celina
    (tie) Trotwood-Madison

Division IV

  1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie
  2. Sandusky Perkins
  3. Canton South
  4. Thornville Sheridan
  5. Steubenville
  6. Cincinnati Wyoming
  7. Cleveland Glenville
  8. Mentor Lake Catholic
  9. Cincinnati Taft
  10. Springfield Shawnee

Division V

  1. Perry
  2. Liberty Center
  3. Coldwater
  4. Germantown Valley View
  5. Ironton
  6. Oak Harbor
  7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
  8. Creston Norwayne
  9. South Range
  10. Waynesville

Division VI

  1. Versailles
  2. West Jefferson
  3. Kirtland
  4. Sugarcreek Garaway
  5. Williamsburg
  6. Bluffton
  7. Rootstown
  8. Cincinnati Country Day
  9. Columbia Station Columbia
  10. West Liberty-Salem

Division VII

  1. Maria Stein Marion Local
  2. Ansonia
  3. Danville
  4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
  5. Hamler Patrick Henry
  6. Dalton
  7. Tiffin Calvert
  8. Minster
  9. Malvern
  10. McComb