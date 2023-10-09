COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of local high school football teams cracked the top 10 in their respective divisions in the latest state poll released on Monday.
Ursuline is ranked third in Division III, while South Range is ranked ninth in Division V.
The complete poll for all seven divisions is listed below.
Division I
- Lakewood St. Edward
- Pickerington North
- Hilliard Bradley
- Cincinnati Princeton
- Milford
- Gahanna Lincoln
- Canton McKinley
- Lewis Center Olentangy
- Centerville
- Cincinnati Moeller
(tie) Delaware Olentangy Berlin
Division II
- Massillon Washington
- Akron Hoban
- Avon
- Cincinnati Anderson
- Canal Winchester
- Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit
- Painesville Riverside
- Cincinnati Withrow
- Hudson
(tie) Troy
Division III
- Toledo Central Catholic
- Hamilton Badin
- Ursuline
- Columbus Bishop Watterson
- Norton
- London
- Chagrin Falls Kenston
- Tiffin Columbian
- Celina
(tie) Trotwood-Madison
Division IV
- Clarksville Clinton-Massie
- Sandusky Perkins
- Canton South
- Thornville Sheridan
- Steubenville
- Cincinnati Wyoming
- Cleveland Glenville
- Mentor Lake Catholic
- Cincinnati Taft
- Springfield Shawnee
Division V
- Perry
- Liberty Center
- Coldwater
- Germantown Valley View
- Ironton
- Oak Harbor
- Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
- Creston Norwayne
- South Range
- Waynesville
Division VI
- Versailles
- West Jefferson
- Kirtland
- Sugarcreek Garaway
- Williamsburg
- Bluffton
- Rootstown
- Cincinnati Country Day
- Columbia Station Columbia
- West Liberty-Salem
Division VII
- Maria Stein Marion Local
- Ansonia
- Danville
- Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
- Hamler Patrick Henry
- Dalton
- Tiffin Calvert
- Minster
- Malvern
- McComb