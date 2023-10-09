COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of local high school football teams cracked the top 10 in their respective divisions in the latest state poll released on Monday.

Ursuline is ranked third in Division III, while South Range is ranked ninth in Division V.

The complete poll for all seven divisions is listed below.

Division I

Lakewood St. Edward Pickerington North Hilliard Bradley Cincinnati Princeton Milford Gahanna Lincoln Canton McKinley Lewis Center Olentangy Centerville Cincinnati Moeller

(tie) Delaware Olentangy Berlin

Division II

Massillon Washington Akron Hoban Avon Cincinnati Anderson Canal Winchester Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit Painesville Riverside Cincinnati Withrow Hudson

(tie) Troy

Division III

Toledo Central Catholic Hamilton Badin Ursuline Columbus Bishop Watterson Norton London Chagrin Falls Kenston Tiffin Columbian Celina

(tie) Trotwood-Madison

Division IV

Clarksville Clinton-Massie Sandusky Perkins Canton South Thornville Sheridan Steubenville Cincinnati Wyoming Cleveland Glenville Mentor Lake Catholic Cincinnati Taft Springfield Shawnee

Division V

Perry Liberty Center Coldwater Germantown Valley View Ironton Oak Harbor Canal Winchester Harvest Prep Creston Norwayne South Range Waynesville

Division VI

Versailles West Jefferson Kirtland Sugarcreek Garaway Williamsburg Bluffton Rootstown Cincinnati Country Day Columbia Station Columbia West Liberty-Salem

Division VII