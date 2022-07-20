(WKBN)- The Ohio Casino Control Commission has its first list of sports gambling applicants.

Two of these locations are from the Valley, according to the press release.

Phantom Fireworks and Youngstown Real Estate Ventures, LLC (Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley) have submitted applications.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission will update the list every Friday afternoon.

The full list of applicants can be found here.

In June, the Ohio Casino Control Commission approved the universal start date for legal sports betting in the state as January 1, 2023.