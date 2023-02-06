YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the Associated Press released their latest Ohio high school boys basketball rankings.

Two Valley teams cracked the top ten, with one other receiving votes.

Below is the entire poll with local teams in bold.

DIVISION I

1. Centerville (5)

2. Lakewood St. Edward (8)

3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange

4. Powell Olentangy Liberty

5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts.

6. Stow-Munroe Falls

7. Akr. SVSM

8. Garfield Hts.

9. Pickerington Cent.

10. Fairfield

Others receiving 12 or more points: Huber Hts. Wayne 18. Avon Lake 17. Westerville N. 15. Cin. Elder 14.

DIVISION II

1. Cols. Bishop Ready (9)

2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3)

3. Rocky River Lutheran W. (1)

4. Cin. Taft

5. Sandusky

6. Tol. Cent. Cath.

7. Defiance

8. Youngs. Ursuline

(tie) Zanesville Maysville

10. Cin. Woodward

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 16. Carrollton 14.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (9)

2. Minford (1)

3. Casstown Miami E. (1)

4. Ottawa-Glandorf

5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian

6. Cols. Africentric

7. Martins Ferry

8. Malvern

9. Worthington Christian

10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)

(tie) S. Point

Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 20. Youngs. Liberty 19. Gahanna Cols. Academy 15. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Richmond Hts. (12)

2. Jackson Center

3. Leesburg Fairfield

4. Russia

5. Convoy Crestview

6. Maria Stein Marion Local

7. Lowellville

8. Troy Christian

9. Caldwell

10. Hamler Patrick Henry

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 15.