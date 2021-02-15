Two local boys basketball teams remain ranked in latest state poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local teams remain ranked in the top ten in the latest Associated Press boys high school basketball poll.
Struthers is ranked at #4 in Division II, while McDonald is ranked fifth in Division IV.
The following are the top ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Mentor (13) 16-0 172
2, Cin. St. Xavier (3) 15-2 151
3, Cin. Moeller (1) 15-4 118
4, Centerville (2) 18-3 112
5, Cin. Elder 16-3 107
6, Gahanna Lincoln 16-2 95
7, Westerville Cent. 16-2 78
8, Cle. St. Ignatius 14-4 31
9, Thomas Worthington 16-4 30
10, Lakewood St. Edward 12-4 24
(tie), Can. McKinley 12-5 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 19. Massillon Jackson 18. Fairfield 13.
DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (16) 16-2 180
2, Lima Shawnee (1) 18-1 160
3, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 17-0 130
4, Struthers 18-0 89
5, Rossford 19-1 81
6, Cin. Woodward 17-3 68
7, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 17-1 67
8, Vincent Warren 15-2 65
9, Akr. Buchtel 14-3 48
10, Hamilton Ross 19-3 35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Beechcroft 20. Circleville Logan Elm 18. Cin. McNicholas 15. Waverly 12.
DIVISION III
1, Worthington Christian (15) 20-1 180
2, N. Robinson Col. Crawford (2) 20-0 146
3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 15-0 122
4, Sardinia Eastern (1) 19-1 113
5, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 8-2 94
6, Fredericktown 19-1 88
7, Beverly Ft. Frye 16-2 74
8, Cin. Taft 11-4 41
9, Wheelersburg 19-1 39
10, Proctorville Fairland 14-4 21
(tie), Ottawa-Glandorf 16-4 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jamestown Greeneview (1) 20. Frankfort Adena 16. Cin. Summit Country Day 13. Johnstown-Monroe 12.
DIVISION IV
1, New Madison Tri-Village (7) 21-0 165
2, Antwerp (6) 18-1 162
3, Ottoville (1) 18-2 139
4, Columbus Grove 17-2 96
5, McDonald 19-1 79
6, New Boston Glenwood 17-2 75
7, Cin. College Prep (1) 10-1 68
(tie), Cedarville (1) 17-1 68
9, Botkins 19-3 66
10, Richmond Hts. (3) 10-4 55
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Christian 22. Glouster Trimble 20.