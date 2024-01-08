COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local teams cracked the top ten in the first Associated Press boys basketball state poll which was released on Monday.

Warren JFK is the No. 1 ranked team in Division IV, while Ursuline is ranked No. 8 in Division II.

The complete state poll, including all four divisions, is listed below.

DIVISION I

St. Ignatius Findlay Garfield Hts.

(tie) Cin. Moeller Louisville Olentangy Orange Brunswick Tol. Whitmer Cin. Elder Beavercreek

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Delaware Hayes 14. 11. Newark 14. 13. Centerville 13.

DIVISION II

Lutheran W. Kettering Alter Lexington Cin. Wyoming Willard Col. Hartley CVCA Ursuline Norwayne Col. Ready

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION III

Lutheran E. Ottawa-Glandorf Shawnee Wayne Trace Margaretta

6. Tol. Emmanuel Chr. (tie) Tri-Village Malvern Cin. Mariemont Fairview

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Harrison Cent. 18. 11. Minford 18. 13. Ashland Crestview 13

DIVISION IV