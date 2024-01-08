COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local teams cracked the top ten in the first Associated Press boys basketball state poll which was released on Monday.
Warren JFK is the No. 1 ranked team in Division IV, while Ursuline is ranked No. 8 in Division II.
The complete state poll, including all four divisions, is listed below.
DIVISION I
- St. Ignatius
- Findlay
- Garfield Hts.
(tie) Cin. Moeller
- Louisville
- Olentangy Orange
- Brunswick
- Tol. Whitmer
- Cin. Elder
- Beavercreek
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Delaware Hayes 14. 11. Newark 14. 13. Centerville 13.
DIVISION II
- Lutheran W.
- Kettering Alter
- Lexington
- Cin. Wyoming
- Willard
- Col. Hartley
- CVCA
- Ursuline
- Norwayne
- Col. Ready
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
DIVISION III
- Lutheran E.
- Ottawa-Glandorf
- Shawnee
- Wayne Trace
- Margaretta
6. Tol. Emmanuel Chr.
- (tie) Tri-Village
- Malvern
- Cin. Mariemont
- Fairview
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Harrison Cent. 18. 11. Minford 18. 13. Ashland Crestview 13
DIVISION IV
- Warren JFK
- Russia
- Lima Cent. Cath.
- Maumee Valley
- Richmond Hts.
- S. Webster
- Pandora-Gilboa
- Fairfield
(tie) Monroe Cent.
- Berlin Hiland
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Troy Chr. 23. 12. Antwerp 18.