COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local teams cracked the top ten in the first Associated Press boys basketball state poll which was released on Monday.

Warren JFK is the No. 1 ranked team in Division IV, while Ursuline is ranked No. 8 in Division II.

The complete state poll, including all four divisions, is listed below.

DIVISION I

  1. St. Ignatius
  2. Findlay
  3. Garfield Hts.
    (tie) Cin. Moeller
  4. Louisville
  5. Olentangy Orange
  6. Brunswick
  7. Tol. Whitmer
  8. Cin. Elder
  9. Beavercreek
    Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Delaware Hayes 14. 11. Newark 14. 13. Centerville 13.

DIVISION II

  1. Lutheran W.
  2. Kettering Alter
  3. Lexington
  4. Cin. Wyoming
  5. Willard
  6. Col. Hartley
  7. CVCA
  8. Ursuline
  9. Norwayne
  10. Col. Ready
    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION III

  1. Lutheran E.
  2. Ottawa-Glandorf
  3. Shawnee
  4. Wayne Trace
  5. Margaretta
    6. Tol. Emmanuel Chr.
  6. (tie) Tri-Village
  7. Malvern
  8. Cin. Mariemont
  9. Fairview
    Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Harrison Cent. 18. 11. Minford 18. 13. Ashland Crestview 13

DIVISION IV

  1. Warren JFK
  2. Russia
  3. Lima Cent. Cath.
  4. Maumee Valley
  5. Richmond Hts.
  6. S. Webster
  7. Pandora-Gilboa
  8. Fairfield
    (tie) Monroe Cent.
  9. Berlin Hiland
    Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Troy Chr. 23. 12. Antwerp 18.