BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local boxers Mike Hopkins and Andre Averette with the Youngstown Salem Boxing Club are headed to the 2023 USA Boxing National Championships this weekend.

“From a coaching staff standpoint, we’re excited because we know that their work that they put in and this is what leads up to this is the big show for them,” said Youngstown Salem Boxing Club coach Jason Papic. “This is championship week, it’s the week leading up to it so they’re putting in the final touches.”

From Dec. 2-9, both Hopkins and Averette will represent the Valley on the big stage.

“Just ready to fight. I’m getting ready. I bring in a lot and everything’s going to pay off,” Hopkins said.

“To go down and represent our little city. I mean, I feel like it’s going to be a fun experience, a fun time,” Averette said.

“They’re also representing the entire Mahoning Valley, Youngstown, Boardman, you know, wherever they’re from. That’s huge to go down there because we’re the only gym from Youngstown in the nationals,” Papic said. “There’s some weight on your shoulders, I guess, for that because this is a boxing town. This is a city of champions and we want to bring that championship back to Youngstown every time that we go.”

Each fighter has experienced nationals before, with this being second for Averette and fifth for Hopkins.

“The competition is a step up in competition, all these fighters are elite, so there’s always going to be nerves there but once they get in there,” Papic said. “I know our fighters anyway, especially these two. Once that first punch is thrown, the nerves calm down, they settle in and they execute the game plan and they go compete to the best of their ability.”

“I was nervous my first time going to the nationals like the week of and then traveling down there but right now I’ve just been, I feel like I’ve been filming real peaceful,” Averette said.

“[Working out with Andre is] pushing me a lot so like, it’s like, I want them to come down with me. We both worked hard in the gym,” Hopkins said.

Now that the trip to Lafayette is only days away, the excitement level is at an all-time high.

“Scaled the scale of 1 to 10? Above a 10, it’s a 20,” Hopkins said.

“A successful weekend will be, I mean, obviously me winning but more so like share my faith with a lot of people by getting to tell somebody about Jesus,” Averette said. “I mean, this is a sport, but at the same time, it’s about sharing the love of Jesus Christ. It’s more than a sport, it’s more of like a family thing.”