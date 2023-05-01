YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of high school baseball teams from the Valley cracked the top 10 in the latest state poll that was released on Monday.
Both of them reside in Division III.
LaBrae is ranked fifth while Lakeview checks in at No. 9.
Just outside the top 10, South Range is ranked 12th in Division III.
Division I
- Archbishop Moeller
- Mason
- Bishop Watterson
- Olentangy Liberty
- Massillon Jackson
- Medina
- St. Ignatius
- Walsh Jesuit
- Dublin Scioto
- Elder
Division II
- Hamilton Badin
- Jonathan Alder
- Defiance
- Sheridan
- Unioto
- Gilmour Academy
- Elyria Catholic
- Upper Sandusky
- Highland
- Washington Court House
Division III
- Eastwood
- Fredericktown
- Coldwater
- Liberty-Benton
- LaBrae
- Greeneview
- Wayne Trace
- Portsmouth
- Lakeview
- Edison
Division IV
- Whiteoak
- Berlin Hiland
- Russia
- Lincolnview
- Toronto
- St. Henry
- Fort Loramie
- Calvert
- Newark Catholic
- Columbus Grove