YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of high school baseball teams from the Valley cracked the top 10 in the latest state poll that was released on Monday.

Both of them reside in Division III.

LaBrae is ranked fifth while Lakeview checks in at No. 9.

Just outside the top 10, South Range is ranked 12th in Division III.

Division I

Archbishop Moeller Mason Bishop Watterson Olentangy Liberty Massillon Jackson Medina St. Ignatius Walsh Jesuit Dublin Scioto Elder

Division II

Hamilton Badin Jonathan Alder Defiance Sheridan Unioto Gilmour Academy Elyria Catholic Upper Sandusky Highland Washington Court House

Division III

Eastwood Fredericktown Coldwater Liberty-Benton LaBrae Greeneview Wayne Trace Portsmouth Lakeview Edison

Division IV