COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of high school baseball teams from the Valley cracked the top-10 in the latest state poll that was released on Monday.
Both of them reside in Division III.
LaBrae is ranked fourth, while South Range is not far behind in sixth.
A number of other teams are ranked in the top 20 in the poll.
In Division II, West Branch checks in at No. 14, while Canfield is ranked 20th.
And in Division III, Lakeview is No. 12, with Jackson-Milton checking in at No. 14.
Division I
1 Archbishop Moeller
2 Mason
3 Jackson (Massillon)
4 Olentangy Liberty
5 Bishop Watterson
6 Medina
7 St. Ignatius
8 Olentangy Orange
9 Walsh Jesuit
10 Lancaster
11 Grove City
12 Strongsville
13 Elder
14 North Royalton
14 Archbishop Hoban
16 Upper Arlington
17 Troy
18 Stow-Munroe Falls
19 Kings
19 Hilliard Darby
Other teams receiving votes (points): Wooster (14), Kettering Fairmont (13), Mount Vernon (13), Brecksville-Broadview Heights (12), Wadsworth (9), Aurora (6), Pickerington North (6), St. Xavier (5), Butler (4), Centerville (3), GlenOak (2), North Ridgeville (2), New Albany (2), Lebanon (2), St. John’s Jesuit (2), Olentangy (Lewis Center) (1), Talawanda (1), Washington (Massillon) (1)
Division II
1 Badin (Hamilton)
2 Jonathan Alder
3 Defiance
4 Unioto
5 Gilmour Academy
6 Sheridan
7 Elyria Catholic
8 Kenton Ridge
9 Wapakoneta
10 Washington Court House
11 Cinci Hills Christian Academy
12 Highland (Marengo)
13 Upper Sandusky
14 West Branch
15 Clear Fork
16 Alliance
17 Chaminade Julienne
18 Batavia
18 Carrollton
20 Canfield
Other teams receiving votes (points): Tri-Valley (11), Field (9), Licking Valley (6), Tallmadge (5), Sandusky (5), Perkins (5), Central Catholic (Toledo) (4), Indian Valley (3), Rossford (2), St Clairsville (2), Woodridge (2), Miami Trace (2), Jackson (1)
Division III
1 Fredericktown
2 Eastwood
3 Liberty-Benton
4 Labrae
5 Coldwater
6 South Range
7 Portsmouth
8 Edison (Milan)
9 Greeneview
10 Wayne Trace
11 Valley (Lucasville)
12 Lakeview
13 Kirtland
14 Jackson-Milton
15 James A. Garfield
16 Fairland
17 Blanchester
18 Wynford
19 Riverdale
19 Chagrin Falls
Other teams receiving votes (points): Huntington (7), Oak Harbor (7), Wheelersburg (7), Westfall (6), Manchester (6), Cincinnati Country Day (5), Ironton (5), Brookville (5), Triway (5), West Jefferson (4), Indian Lake (4), Carlisle (4), Waynedale (3), Dayton Christian (2), East Knox (2), Eastern (Winchester) (1), Otsego (1)
Division IV
1 Russia
2 Whiteoak
3 Toronto
4 Berlin Hiland
5 Lincolnview
6 Hillsdale
7 Northmor
8 St Henry
9 Calvert
10 Columbus Grove
11 Newark Catholic
12 Fairfield Christian Academy
13 Fort Loramie
14 Lake Center Christian School
15 Newton Local
16 South Webster
17 Fairfield (Leesburg)
18 Minster
19 Patrick Henry
20 Toledo Christian
Other teams receiving votes (points): Kalida (2), Dalton (2), Mechanicsburg (1), Gibsonburg (1), Crestview (Columbiana) (1)