COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of high school baseball teams from the Valley cracked the top-10 in the latest state poll that was released on Monday.

Both of them reside in Division III.

LaBrae is ranked fourth, while South Range is not far behind in sixth.

A number of other teams are ranked in the top 20 in the poll.

In Division II, West Branch checks in at No. 14, while Canfield is ranked 20th.

And in Division III, Lakeview is No. 12, with Jackson-Milton checking in at No. 14.

Division I

1 Archbishop Moeller

2 Mason

3 Jackson (Massillon)

4 Olentangy Liberty

5 Bishop Watterson

6 Medina

7 St. Ignatius

8 Olentangy Orange

9 Walsh Jesuit

10 Lancaster

11 Grove City

12 Strongsville

13 Elder

14 North Royalton

14 Archbishop Hoban

16 Upper Arlington

17 Troy

18 Stow-Munroe Falls

19 Kings

19 Hilliard Darby

Other teams receiving votes (points): Wooster (14), Kettering Fairmont (13), Mount Vernon (13), Brecksville-Broadview Heights (12), Wadsworth (9), Aurora (6), Pickerington North (6), St. Xavier (5), Butler (4), Centerville (3), GlenOak (2), North Ridgeville (2), New Albany (2), Lebanon (2), St. John’s Jesuit (2), Olentangy (Lewis Center) (1), Talawanda (1), Washington (Massillon) (1)

Division II

1 Badin (Hamilton)

2 Jonathan Alder

3 Defiance

4 Unioto

5 Gilmour Academy

6 Sheridan

7 Elyria Catholic

8 Kenton Ridge

9 Wapakoneta

10 Washington Court House

11 Cinci Hills Christian Academy

12 Highland (Marengo)

13 Upper Sandusky

14 West Branch

15 Clear Fork

16 Alliance

17 Chaminade Julienne

18 Batavia

18 Carrollton

20 Canfield

Other teams receiving votes (points): Tri-Valley (11), Field (9), Licking Valley (6), Tallmadge (5), Sandusky (5), Perkins (5), Central Catholic (Toledo) (4), Indian Valley (3), Rossford (2), St Clairsville (2), Woodridge (2), Miami Trace (2), Jackson (1)

Division III

1 Fredericktown

2 Eastwood

3 Liberty-Benton

4 Labrae

5 Coldwater

6 South Range

7 Portsmouth

8 Edison (Milan)

9 Greeneview

10 Wayne Trace

11 Valley (Lucasville)

12 Lakeview

13 Kirtland

14 Jackson-Milton

15 James A. Garfield

16 Fairland

17 Blanchester

18 Wynford

19 Riverdale

19 Chagrin Falls

Other teams receiving votes (points): Huntington (7), Oak Harbor (7), Wheelersburg (7), Westfall (6), Manchester (6), Cincinnati Country Day (5), Ironton (5), Brookville (5), Triway (5), West Jefferson (4), Indian Lake (4), Carlisle (4), Waynedale (3), Dayton Christian (2), East Knox (2), Eastern (Winchester) (1), Otsego (1)

Division IV

1 Russia

2 Whiteoak

3 Toronto

4 Berlin Hiland

5 Lincolnview

6 Hillsdale

7 Northmor

8 St Henry

9 Calvert

10 Columbus Grove

11 Newark Catholic

12 Fairfield Christian Academy

13 Fort Loramie

14 Lake Center Christian School

15 Newton Local

16 South Webster

17 Fairfield (Leesburg)

18 Minster

19 Patrick Henry

20 Toledo Christian

Other teams receiving votes (points): Kalida (2), Dalton (2), Mechanicsburg (1), Gibsonburg (1), Crestview (Columbiana) (1)