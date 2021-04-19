Two local baseball powers ranked in first state poll

In Division II, Canfield is ranked #10 while South Range is fourth in Division III

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local high school baseball teams have cracked the top 10 in their respective divisions in the first Ohio Baseball Coaches Association poll released on Monday.

In Division II, Canfield is ranked #10 while South Range is fourth in Division III.

Here is a look at the complete state poll in divisions one through four.

Division I

1. Olentangy Orange

2. Anthony Wayne

3. Perrysburg

4. New Albany

5. Butler

6. Walsh Jesuit

7. Brecksville-Broadview Hts

8. Olentangy Liberty

9. Mayfield

10. Elder

Division II

1. Tippecanoe

2. Chagrin Falls

3. Defiance

4. Unioto

5. Miami Trace

6. Badin (Hamilton)

7. Granville

8. Buckeye

9. River View

10. Canfield

Division III

1. Waynedale

2. Canton Central Catholic

3. Colonel Crawford

4. South Range

5. Mechanicsburg

6. Coldwater

7. Kirtland

8. Rootstown

9. Barnesville

10. Elyria Catholic

Division IV

1. Toronto

2. Hiland

3. Antwerp

4. Newark Catholic

5. Lincolnview

6. Hopewell-Loudon

7. St. Joseph Central (Ironton)

8. Miller City

9. Fort Loramie

10. Fisher Catholic