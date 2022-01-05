YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Horizon League games have been canceled this week for the YSU Women’s basketball team due to COVID-19. Both Wright State and Northern Kentucky have announced positive cases within their program.

The Penguins were scheduled the play at Wright State on Friday, followed by a road game with Northern Kentucky on Sunday. Both games have been canceled and will be ruled either a forfeit or a no contest pending a review by the league.

The league policy was explained in a release from Youngstown State on Wednesday:

Horizon League policy, vetted by multiple membership groups and approved by the Horizon League Council, states that contests that are canceled due to COVID-19 are to be considered forfeits unless deemed a no contest by the Commissioner. League policy authorizes the Commissioner to deem a cancellation a no-contest when the involved institution can demonstrate that extraordinary circumstances led to the cancellation.

Given the surge in positive cases due to the Omicron variant, the Council agreed that a high volume of breakthrough cases among vaccinated individuals is considered extraordinary.