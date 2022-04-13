CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview standout athletes Gavin Mauger and Cal Rinck have officially made their college choice official.

A signing ceremony was held at Lakeview High School on Wednesday.

Mauger has committed to play college football at Grove City College. Mauger is a three-sports athlete for the Bulldogs, also playing basketball and baseball.

Mauger rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown last season, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

Rinck has committed to play college hockey at The University of Akron.

