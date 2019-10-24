Two Indians named Gold Glove award finalists

The winners will be announced on Sunday, November 3

(WKBN) – Two members of the Cleveland Indians were named American League finalists for the Rawlings Gold Glove award Thursday afternoon.

Four-time All-Star and 2016 Gold Glove award winner Francisco Lindor was named a finalist Thursday at shortstop, along with Marcus Semien of the Athletics and Andrelton Simmons from the Angels.

Indian’s catcher Roberto Perez was also named a Gold Glove finalist for the first time in his major league career. He’s joined by Danny Jansen from the Blue Jays and Christian Vazquez from the Red Sox on the shortlist.

The Gold Glove award is presented each season to a player that has shown superior individual fielding performance at each position. The winners will be announced on Sunday, November 3.