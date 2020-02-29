Two in a row: Champion Girls win second consecutive District Title

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) - The Kennedy Catholic Girls rolled past Farrell 54-31 to win the Class A District Ten Championship on Saturday at Hickory High School.

The Golden Eagles have now won ten consecutive District Ten titles, and a total of 26 in program history.

Malia Magestro led all scorers with 31 points in the win for the Golden Eagles.

Keegan McConaghy and Mariah Vincent added 6 points apiece in the win.