Two in a row: Champion Girls win second consecutive District Title

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion topped Garfield 59-44 to win the Division III Girls Basketball District Championship Saturday afternoon at Lakeview High School.
It is the Golden Flashes’ second consecutive District Crown, after not winning a title since 1990.
Emma Gumont piled up 38 points to lead all scorers in the win for Champion. Brooke Whitt added 11 points in the win for the Golden Flashes.
Grace Mills led Garfield with 15 points, while Sarah Seaman added 12 in the loss.
Champion improves to 21-4 overall on the season. The Golden Flashes advance to face the winner of the Crestview/South Range game in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Wednesday evening. Tipoff is slated for 6:15 p.m. with the game taking place at Cuyahoga Falls High School.