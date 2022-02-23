YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two former YSU football players will be a part of the newly formed United States Football League this season.

With the first pick in Round 7 of the USFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Maulers selected former Youngstown State lineman Charles Baldwin.

In Round 10, the New Jersey Generals drafted former Penguin’s cornerback David Rivers.

Baldwin was a 6 foot 5, 300-pound offensive tackle coming out of Youngstown State in 2018. He started nine games for the Penguins for that season.

Rivers played in 40 games at Youngstown State and recorded 33 tackles his senior year.

Rivers also spent time with four different teams in the NFL and played on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad in 2017. He was most recently playing in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The USFL is made up of eight teams that will play a 10-game schedule. The season begins on April 26 and runs through mid-June, followed by the playoffs.