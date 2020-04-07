Two former Browns named to NFL’s All-Decade Team

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas sits on the bench during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers, in Cleveland. Thomas was selected to the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team announced Monday, April 6, 2020, by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Former Browns' Lineman Joe Thomas and Alex Mack were named to the NFL All-Decade Team.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of former Cleveland Browns were named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2010’s.

Left-tackle Joe Thomas was a unanimous selection, while veteran Lineman Alex Mack was one of two centers named to the team.

Thomas logged 10,363 consecutive snaps from 2007-2017, after being selected third overall on the 2007 NFL Draft. His streak of playing in 167 games is believed to be the longest consecutive snaps streak in NFL history. He was named to a team-record ten Pro Bowls.

Mack, who currently plays for the Falcons, was selected in the first round of the 2009 draft. He appeared in 101 games with the Browns, and was selected to three of his six Pro Bowls while playing in Cleveland.