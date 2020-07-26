Two Cleveland Browns players placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced that they have placed running back Dontrell Hilliard and safety Jovante Moffatt on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is new this season. It allows teams to place players on the list who have either tested positive for the coronavirus or who have quarantined after coming in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

The Browns say that if a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Hilliard has appeared in 25 games since joining the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Last season, he appeared in 14 games and rushed for 49 yards with two touchdowns, while leading the team in kickoff return yards.

Moffatt joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State on May 5.

