Two Cleveland Browns opt out of the 2020 season

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have placed guard Drew Forbes and tackle Drake Dorbeck on the reserve/opt-out list.

Forbes was a sixth-round pick of Cleveland in 2019 and appeared in one game last season.

Dorbeck is an undrafted free agent out of southern Mississippi.

Players who decide to opt out of the season must provide the team with written notice on the decision. The notice is irrevocable for the remainder of the 2020 season

In addition, the club placed TE Pharaoh Brown on active/PUP.