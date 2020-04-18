Two Cleveland Browns crack NFL top 10 in merchandise sales

Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham, Jr. both cracked the top 10 in jersey sales over the past year

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns were well-represented in total merchandise sales over the last year.

Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham, Jr. both cracked the top 10. Mayfield was fifth overall in the NFL, while Beckham, Jr. was seventh.

Steelers’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was 14th, while T.J. Watt was 35th. Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was 45th, with James Conner at 47th.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes overtook Tom Brady in total merchandise sales from March 1, 2019, to Feb. 29, 2020.

Here is the top 10 list in NFL merchandise sales: