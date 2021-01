Washington does not have the required eight players to be able to play

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers’ two games against the Washington Wizards on Sunday and Monday have been postponed.

The postponements come in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 contact tracing within the Wizards’ organization, Washington does not have the required eight players to be able to play the scheduled games at Capital One Arena