CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ standouts Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro have both been selected as Rising Stars for NBA All-Star Weekend, the league announced on Tuesday night.

The 2022 Clorox Rising Stars game will be played on Friday Feb. 1 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse at 9 p.m.

Mobley, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is averaging 14.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.72 blocks per game this season for the Cavaliers. The rookie center from USC is leading all NBA rookies in rebounds, blocks, field goal percentage, plus/minus (+136) and dunks (86) while ranking second in points, minutes and double-doubles (10) and sixth in assists.

Okoro, the Cavaliers’ No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, went on to earn NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors last season. In 36 games this season, Okoro is averaging 9.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per contest.