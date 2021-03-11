Two Canfield graduates hired to coach Houston Texans’ special teams

Frank Ross and Sean Baker have been officially hired to run the Special Teams unit for the NFL's Houston Texans.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – Canfield High School graduates Frank Ross and Sean Baker have been officially hired to run the Special Teams unit for the NFL’s Houston Texans.

Ross will serve as the Texans’ Special Teams Coordinator, while Baker has officially been named Assistant Special Teams Coordinator.

Both were teammates on Canfield’s state runner-up team back in 2005.

Ross has spent the past three seasons as assistant special teams coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts.

Prior to his stint in Indianapolis, he spent two seasons as a scout with the New England Patriots.

He later played collegiately at John Carroll University, finishing his playing career with a school-record 206 receptions.

Baker spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach at Youngstown State.

He previously spent time with four teams in the NFL as a player including Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Atlanta, and Indianapolis.

As a college standout at Ball State, Baker set the school record for career interceptions with 18 and was a two-time All-MAC honoree, snagging first-team honors in 2011.

As a senior at Canfield High School, Baker was named MAC Defensive Player of the Year, and was a two-time All-State selection.