BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns standouts Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio were named first-team All-Pros on Friday.

It is the second straight year that the team has placed multiple players on the list.

This season, Garrett set the franchise’s single-season sack record and finished third in the NFL with 16 sacks. It marks the second straight year that he has landed on the list.

This season, Garrett appeared in all 17 games, and piled up a career-high 51 tackles, with three passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one defensive touchdown.

Bitonio helped anchor a Cleveland rushing attack that finished fourth in the NFL with an average of 145.4 yards per game.

Browns guard Wyatt Teller was named second-team All-Pro for the second consecutive season.