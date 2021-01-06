Two Boardman student-athletes make college choices official

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Boardman student-athletes have made their college choices official by signing their national letters of intent on Wednesday.

Softball standout Morgan Cherne has signed to continue her career at Findlay. She is a three-year letter winner, helping the Spartans to a record of 20-8 back in 2019. She also helped lead Boardman to a district runner-up finish.

Grace Beil has officially signed to continue her track and field career at Baldwin Wallace. She is a three-year letter winner, having posted a career-best 15′ long jump. She was Boardman’s representative at the Mahoning County Meet and contributed to an 8-1 season that saw the Spartans bring home their third straight AAC Title.