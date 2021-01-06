Two Boardman student-athletes make college choices official

Sports

Boardman's Morgan Cherne and Grace Beil signed their letters of intent on Wednesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Morgan Cherne and Grace Beil Signing, Boardman High School

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Boardman student-athletes have made their college choices official by signing their national letters of intent on Wednesday.

Softball standout Morgan Cherne has signed to continue her career at Findlay. She is a three-year letter winner, helping the Spartans to a record of 20-8 back in 2019. She also helped lead Boardman to a district runner-up finish.

Grace Beil has officially signed to continue her track and field career at Baldwin Wallace. She is a three-year letter winner, having posted a career-best 15′ long jump. She was Boardman’s representative at the Mahoning County Meet and contributed to an 8-1 season that saw the Spartans bring home their third straight AAC Title.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com