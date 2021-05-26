Two Boardman student-athletes heading to the college ranks

They will be heading to Owens Community College and Clarion University

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman standout student-athletes Jimmy Whippo and Kathryn O’Horo made their college choices official on Wednesday.

Whippo will continue his baseball career at Owens Community College in Perrysburg, Ohio. He is a two-year letter winner for the Spartans. This season, he posted a record of 2-2 with a 2.70 ERA with 24 strikeouts.

O’Horo is heading to play college softball at Clarion University. She is a four-year letter winner for the Spartans and was named All AAC twice in her career. This season, she posted a batting average of .378. She was just as effective in the circle, finishing the season with a record of 6-3 with a 3.89 ERA.