Two Boardman standouts make college choices official

Boardman's Nina Scavelli signed with John Carroll softball while Alayna Cuevas signed with YSU cross country and track

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman High School standout student-athletes Nina Scavelli and Alayna Cuevas made their college choices official on Monday.

Nina Scavelli officially signed to play college softball at John Carroll University. She is a three-year letter winner for the Spartans and tied for a team-high with three home runs her sophomore season.

She helped the Spartans to a 20-8 record in 2019. She was also part of the District Runner Up Season that same year.

Cuevas has signed with Youngstown State University’s cross country and track programs. She is a four-year letter winner at Boardman.

In addition, she was a four-year regional qualifier, First Team All-AAC member in CC. Her best time was 19:47. She is also a member of the track and field team and contributed to an 8-1 season that saw the Spartans bring home their third straight AAC Title in 2019.