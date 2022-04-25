YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just two Valley teams were ranked in the top 10 in the latest Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll.

Austintown-Fitch is the highest-ranked team, coming in at fourth in Division I with one first-place vote.

The Falcons are 13-2 on the season and freshman Sydnie Watts has three no-hitters on the season so far.

In Division III, South Range comes in at fifth, receiving one first-place vote.

The Raiders are 10-2 on the season and have won six of their last seven overall.