Twins-Indians called after 2 innings, will play doubleheader

The weekend’s AL Central showdown series between Minnesota and Cleveland will start with a doubleheader.

The teams played two full innings Friday night before thunderstorms swept through Progressive Field, and the game was called after a wait of 1 hour, 57 minutes.

Minnesota entered leading the Indians by 3½ games.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had already planned to use his bullpen in Saturday’s game, and the rainout will make things more challenging for the Twins. Mike Clevinger, who has won his past 10 decisions, will start Saturday’s opener for Cleveland.