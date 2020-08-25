Twins get homers from Sanó, Cruz, top Indians 3-2 in opener

Minnesota Twins’ Miguel Sano hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Miguel Sanó hit a two-run homer and Nelson Cruz connected for a solo shot to lead the injury-riddled Minnesota Twins to a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in the opener of a three-game series between the AL Central’s top teams.

Sanó homered in the sixth inning off Aaron Civale (3-3) as the Twins hit the halfway point of this 60-game season in first _ just where they ended 2019.

Minnesota stopped Cleveland’s three-year reign atop the division last year. The Twins, who have several regulars and two starting pitchers on the injured list, lead the Indians by 2 1/2 games.