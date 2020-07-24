Twenty-four Mustangs after a turnaround season at Mathews

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews’ hopes at reaching week 11 for the first time in three seasons will be on the shoulders of 24 players. Coach John Protopapa enters his 5th season at the helm of the Mustangs’ football program. The focus of this summer camp is maturing as players and displaying improvement.

Mathews has won just 3 games over the course of the last two years. In recent memory, the Mustangs have established themselves as one of the best in the Northeastern Athletic Conference – making trips to the playoffs in three of the past 6 years.

The season gets under way at Western Reserve Academy at the end of next month.

2019 Record: 2-8 (0-4), 5th place in NAC

Head Coach: John Protopapa, 5th season (12-19)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 8.8 (55th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 35.4 (54th in Area)

Returning Starters

Offense: 5

Defense: 5

What you need to know about Mathews’ offense

-Quarterback Alex Schiavi will have the luxury of playing behind three returning starters up front – Austin Barnes, Levi Bearfield and Damiean Dickey. Senior Dennis Schwartz is back at running back in 2020.

“We need to be able to protect (Alex) Schiavi,” indicates Protopapa. “Running game is key so we hope to improve there.”

What you need to know about Mathews’ defense

-Much like on offense, the line play will be the key as the Mustangs welcome back Woody Lehman, Austin Barnes and Levi Bearfield as starters. In the defensive backfield, Ryan Myers and Ray Snyder return at their corner back positions.

“We need to play more aggressively,” coach Protopapa points out. “Especially in the secondary. Hopefully, also we can improve our pass defense.”

Mathews’ Key Player(s)

Dennis Schwartz & Alex Schiavi

…Both will be looked upon to lead and establish themselves as contributing to the overall success of the Mustangs in 2020. “They’re the keys to our overall improvement,” states Protopapa. “We expect Schwartz to be a solid two-way player and Schiavi to improve as a sophomore at quarterback.”

2020 Schedule

Aug. 29 – at Western Reserve Academy

Sept. 4 – at Leetonia

Sept. 11 – Sebring

Sept. 18 – Madonna

Sept. 25 – Valley Christian

Oct. 2 – at Southington

Oct. 9 – at Fairport Harding

Oct. 16 – TBA

Oct. 23 – Windham

Oct. 30 – TBA

The Big game on the schedule

August 29 – at Western Reserve Academy

…Mathews’ schedule has been turned upside down within the last 24 hours in regards to the ability to play the Ashtabula County schools. However, week one, Mathews is set to take on the Pioneers of Western Reserve Academy. Last year, the Mustangs won their opener over St. John (40-22).