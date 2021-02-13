Twelve different Indians score; Southern rolls to their 10th win

Indians have won three of their last four games

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern notches win number 10 for the 11th time in the last 12 years after defeating visiting East Palestine, 62-33, Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Colton Soukup led the Indians in scoring with 15 points. Brock Smalley was one behind with 14 points. Twelve different Indians scored.

Southern (10-5, 8-2 EOAC) has a busy week ahead of themselves as they’ll visit Leetonia on Monday. Then, they’ll play back-to-back games against Lisbon on Tuesday and Thursday before hosting Edison on Friday.

East Palestine’s Weston Jones led all scorers with 16 points. Jones connected on a pair of three-pointers.

The Bulldogs return to take on Columbiana on Tuesday.