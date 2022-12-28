SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – After trailing United Local by one at halftime, Springfield came out of the gate firing in the third quarter, outscoring the Eagles by 11 and using the surge to pull away for a 54-41 win.

View highlights and hear from the Tigers after their eighth straight win above.

Mariana Tuscano broke out in the third quarter for Springfield, scoring 10 points, and finished with a game-high 18 points on four three-pointers.

Two other Tigers were in double figures in Jacey Mullen with 14 points and Jameka Brungard with 11.

For United, Taylor Cope led the way with 16 points while Maddie Kibler pitched in 13 points of her own.

Despite the strong first-half performance, United drops to 6-4 on the season.

With the win, Springfield improves to 8-1 on the season before a slew of conference games after the new year.