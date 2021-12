FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Ed Turosky earned win #300 as his Farrell Steelers topped Meadville, 58-22.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game and reaction from Coach Turosky.

Jaylie Green led the way with 16 points. Sanaa Brodie and Gabby King scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Lady Steelers.

Meadville was paced by Phoebe Templin, who closed out her evening with eight points.

The Dresch-McCluskey Tournament continues on Tuesday.