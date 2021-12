SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Cardinal Mooney topped Salem 56-37 in boys basketball on Wednesday,

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Rocco Turner knocked down five 3-pointers to finish with a team-high 21 points. Jaxon Menough added 10.

Salem’s Drew Weir finished with 12.

With the win, Cardinal Mooney improves to 4-3, while Salem drops to 1-4.