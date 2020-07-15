Turnaround in the making? Reardon’s poised to lead Ursuline back to prominence

Head coach Dan Reardon and his star receiver son, Matthew, are expecting big things from the Irish with 90% of their roster back for 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline football team won just two games last year, but optimism is high with nearly their entire team back.

Led by the Reardon family — Dan as head coach and Matthew as the do-it-all playmaker — the Irish are hoping for a big turnaround in 2020.

“I don’t know if there’s any other team in the area, maybe in the state of Ohio, that has as much experience coming back,” Coach Reardon said.

It’s year two of the Dan Reardon era, part two at Ursuline. After graduating just six seniors, numbers are up with around 60 players and 90% of their team returning.

The Irish are loaded with talent and experience led by senior Matthew Reardon, a Miami of Ohio commit. He was supposed to compete in track this spring but when the season was canceled, Reardon decided to focus on strength training. He’s since put on 20 pounds of muscle over the last several months.

“I took advantage of what I had, and worked out, and put on weight and it’s going to help me at receiver this season,” Matthew said. “I’ll be able to break tackles from corners easier.”

Junior quarterback Brady Shannon will also be key to Ursuline’s success this year, with Reardon being his main target. After starting his sophomore year, Shannon is poised for a standout 2020.

“He’s already understanding the [offense] better, he’s quicker,” Matthew said. “He’s everything that you want a guy to do to grow, he’s doing and it’s only going to better us as a team.”

One of Ursuline’s two wins last year was the big one — a 20-13 victory over rival Cardinal Mooney.

It was just the second win for the Irish against the Cardinals in the past seven years.

“When you’re able to win that game, it gives you a lot of momentum heading into the off-season,” Coach Reardon said. “If you only look at what our record was last year and didn’t understand the big picture, I would say you’ll probably be surprised by our amount of wins at the end of the year.”

“[Ursuline] is always in our minds, regardless of who we’re playing that week,” Matthew said. “They’re always in the back of our minds because it’s the biggest game of the year.”