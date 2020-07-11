Turnaround begins at United with 14 seniors on the roster

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – After United’s 8-win 2018 season, the Golden Eagles took a step back last year as they finished with a 4-6 record and only one win came against a team which ended up with more than 1-win (Wellsville, 5-5).

Coach DJ Ogilvie returns plenty of experience, “We’re relying on 14 seniors to give us great leadership this summer. With the lost time, we had group text messages. The kids would post what they did each day. We’re trying to keep everyone motivated by seeing what their teammates are (were) doing.”

United’s after their first playoff appearance since 2014.

2019 Record: 4-6 (3-3), T-3rd place in EOAC

Head Coach: DJ Ogilvie, 3rd season back at United (2nd stint)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 21.3 (36th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 30.8 (48th in Area)

Total Offense: 237.7

Rushing Offense: 200.9

Passing Offense: 36.8

Returning Starters

Offense: 8

Defense: 8

What you need to know about United’s offense

-The Golden Eagles lost their 1000-yard rusher in First-Team All-EOAC Tyler Lippiatt. In 2019, he ran for 1547 yards and scored 17 times. Lippiatt also threw for 220 yards while completing 17 of 37 passes (45.9%).

Coach Ogilvie returns three starters up front and plenty of talent at the skill positions. “We have a lot of experience returning,” says Ogilvie. “Last year, we played a lot of kids. That’s great for experience and to give us depth.”

The line will be anchored by First-Team All-League tackle Payne Brereton and Honorable Mention center Cole Ellyson. Dakota Smith also returns, who’ll be slotted in at one of the guard spots up front.

Senior Brutus Ogilvie will line up as the team’s signal caller. Lincoln Urmson will be welcomed back at fullback. Ogilvie will have a couple of familiar targets in receivers Keaton Baker (132 receiving yards), Garrett Bailey (74 rushing yards), Nate Miller (25 catches, 301 yards) and Grant Knight (53 receiving yards, 62 rushing yards).

What you need to know about United’s defense

-United returns many in the secondary and at linebacker. The Golden Eagles will have back in the fold cornerbacks Keaton Baker and Nick Yoskey (22 tackles) as well as safeties Nate Miller (2 INTs), Brutus Ogilvie and Hayden Casto. At linebacker, they’ll have Garrett Bailey (34 tackles), Tyler Dickens and sophomore Caden Marshall (37 tackles).

Coach Ogilvie points out, “We have really good athletes, that can run. Now, we’ll have to find some guys to play upfront on the defensive line.” The Golden Eagles will have just one starter returning – defensive tackle Payne Brereton. “We have to find out who are the players that are going to step up and win a job.”

United’s Key Player(s)

-Defensive line led by junior Payne Brereton. Losing the likes of Deric Ellyson and Christian Barnes demonstrates the need to fill the spots along the line. United seeks aggressive players who are hungry and ready to take on the challenge.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – Pymatuning Valley

Sept. 4 – Lisbon

Sept. 11 – at Newton Falls

Sept. 18 – at McDonald

Sept. 25 – at Jackson-Milton

Oct. 2 – Lowellville

Oct. 9 – Springfield

Oct. 16 – at Waterloo

Oct. 23 – at Sebring

Oct. 30 – Western Reserve

The Big game on the schedule

August 28 – at Minerva

…United’s opened each of the past three seasons with wins over Minerva. Can they make it 4 in a row? The Golden Eagles seek some momentum right out the gates.

Since 2010, United’s 1000-yard rushers

2019 – Tyler Lippiatt, 1547

2018 – Ethan Antram, 1204

2014 – Caige Vincent, 1110

2013 – Mike Martin, 1657

2013 – Garrett Beech, 1049

2012 – Garrett Beech, 1427

2012 – Mike Martin, 1116

2010 – Josh McLaughlin, 1065