Turcola & Figley are set to lead East Palestine as seniors

East Palestine Bulldogs
Coach: Bill Stanton
2019-20: 3-20 (3-9, EOAC)
Returning Letter Winners: Seniors Brandon Turcola, Zion Figley and Dom Wycoff; Juniors Evan Smith, Tyler Bistarkey, Thomas Shasteen and Weston Jones; and Sophomore Payton Elliot.
“We have set our expectations to get better each day in the classroom and on the court,” states Coach Stanton. “We’ll be a strong family on and off the court. This will propel us forward to success. Our student-athletes will play fast and hard every night.”
Brandon Turcola (6.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 1.8 APG) and Zion Figley (5.7 PPG, 1.6 APG) combined to average 11.9 points and 3.4 assists a year ago.
Turcola also finished with 1.8 steals per outing. Figley shot 32.9% from the three-point range (27-82). Tyler Bistarkey scored 4.1 points and accumulated 1.5 assists as a sophomore.
The success of the team, Stanton said, will be determined by “how hard we’re willing to work. We create and determine our own success, making sure that we keep ourselves accountable. Success in this group is not only found on the court but also in the classroom as they get it done there first. We will use the phrase ‘all in’ this year, and if we achieve this goal, we will see success.”
2019-20 EOAC Standings
x-Columbiana – 11-1 (19-5)
Southern – 9-3 (18-7)
Wellsville – 8-4 (12-11)
Lisbon – 7-5 (11-13)
East Palestine – 3-9 (3-20)
United – 3-9 (3-20)
Leetonia – 1-11 (3-20)
2020-21 Schedule
East Palestine
Dec. 4 – at Mohawk Tournament
Dec. 5 – at Mohawk Tournament
Dec. 7 – Beaver County Christian
Dec. 10 – Leetonia
Dec. 14 – at Southern
Dec. 18 – Wellsville
Dec. 19 – Avella
Dec. 26 – at Lordstown Tournament
Dec. 27 – at Lordstown Tournament
Jan. 5 – at United
Jan. 8 – Columbiana
Jan. 12 – at Lisbon
Jan. 15 – Valley Christian
Jan. 22 – at Leetonia
Jan. 23 – at Salem
Jan. 26 – Southern
Jan. 29 – at Wellsville
Feb. 2 – United
Feb. 5 – at Columbiana
Feb. 9 – Lisbon
Feb. 12 – at Valley Christian
Feb. 19 – Lowellville
