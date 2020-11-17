Turcola & Figley are set to lead East Palestine as seniors

East Palestine Bulldogs

Coach: Bill Stanton

2019-20: 3-20 (3-9, EOAC)

Returning Letter Winners: Seniors Brandon Turcola, Zion Figley and Dom Wycoff; Juniors Evan Smith, Tyler Bistarkey, Thomas Shasteen and Weston Jones; and Sophomore Payton Elliot.

“We have set our expectations to get better each day in the classroom and on the court,” states Coach Stanton. “We’ll be a strong family on and off the court. This will propel us forward to success. Our student-athletes will play fast and hard every night.”

Brandon Turcola (6.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 1.8 APG) and Zion Figley (5.7 PPG, 1.6 APG) combined to average 11.9 points and 3.4 assists a year ago.

Turcola also finished with 1.8 steals per outing. Figley shot 32.9% from the three-point range (27-82). Tyler Bistarkey scored 4.1 points and accumulated 1.5 assists as a sophomore.

The success of the team, Stanton said, will be determined by “how hard we’re willing to work. We create and determine our own success, making sure that we keep ourselves accountable. Success in this group is not only found on the court but also in the classroom as they get it done there first. We will use the phrase ‘all in’ this year, and if we achieve this goal, we will see success.”

2019-20 EOAC Standings

x-Columbiana – 11-1 (19-5)

Southern – 9-3 (18-7)

Wellsville – 8-4 (12-11)

Lisbon – 7-5 (11-13)

East Palestine – 3-9 (3-20)

United – 3-9 (3-20)

Leetonia – 1-11 (3-20)

2020-21 Schedule

East Palestine

Dec. 4 – at Mohawk Tournament

Dec. 5 – at Mohawk Tournament

Dec. 7 – Beaver County Christian

Dec. 10 – Leetonia

Dec. 14 – at Southern

Dec. 18 – Wellsville

Dec. 19 – Avella

Dec. 26 – at Lordstown Tournament

Dec. 27 – at Lordstown Tournament

Jan. 5 – at United

Jan. 8 – Columbiana

Jan. 12 – at Lisbon

Jan. 15 – Valley Christian

Jan. 22 – at Leetonia

Jan. 23 – at Salem

Jan. 26 – Southern

Jan. 29 – at Wellsville

Feb. 2 – United

Feb. 5 – at Columbiana

Feb. 9 – Lisbon

Feb. 12 – at Valley Christian

Feb. 19 – Lowellville