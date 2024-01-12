STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite trialing at halftime, Poland put together a lopsided second half to take down Struthers 61-46 in a battle atop the Northeast 8 Conference.

It was the Wildcats jumping out in front on the home court, leading much of the first half before taking a one point advantage into the break.

But it was a 13-0 run to open up the second half that put the Bulldogs in the drivers seat in the 15-point win.

Poland was led by sophomore Carmine Tukalo and his game-high 22 points while Cole Fulton added 13 points.

Andrew Todd, Danny Nittoli and Oliver McCulley all each registered 8 points in the Bulldogs win.

For Struthers, it was Jondel Estrada pacing the Cats with 20 points as they fall to 7-4 and 4-2 in conference action.

With the win, Poland improves to 8-3 overall and 6-0 in NE8 play as they sit in first place through the first round of matchups.