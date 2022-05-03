DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Tuesday night’s Pittsburgh Pirates/Detroit Tigers game has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Wednesday as part of a straight doubleheader. Game to of the doubleheader will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one at Comerica Park.

Pittsburgh enters the twin-bill with a record of 9-13 overall on the season.

Dillon Peters will start game one for Pittsburgh, with Jose Quintana on the mound for game two.