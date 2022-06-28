BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Little League District 2 Ohio Softball Tournament continued on Tuesday night at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.

In the Minor (8-10) Division:

Austintown defeated Canfield 4-0 and Poland defeated Boardman 12-2.

Boardman was eliminated from the tournament.

Poland will play on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Field S1 vs. Canfield in an elimination game.

Austintown will face the winner of Poland-Canfield on Tuesday, July 5.

In the Major (10-12) Division:

Boardman defeated South Range 12-2 and Poland defeated Austintown 7-2.

Austintown was eliminated from the tournament.

Poland will play on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Field S2 vs. South Range in an elimination game.

Boardman will face Canfield on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Field S2.